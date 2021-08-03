Brookstone Capital Management Takes $11.37 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

