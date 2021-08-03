Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,940 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,984,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30,570.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,502,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,951 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,146,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 571,533 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.13.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

