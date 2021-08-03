64,597 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 64,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 415,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

