Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

EFG stock opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

