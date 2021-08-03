114,241 Shares in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EAGG. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34.

