HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10.

