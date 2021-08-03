TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%.

TTI stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $397.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano bought 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

