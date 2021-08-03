Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

