Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

