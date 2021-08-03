Progyny (PGNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGNY opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.04. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

A number of analysts have commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 105,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $6,301,987.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $2,660,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,480,073 shares of company stock valued at $89,855,918. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

