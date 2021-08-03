Boyd Gaming (BYD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD):

7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $73.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $73.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Get Boyd Gaming Co alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,996.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.