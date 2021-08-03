Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.30 billion-$125.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.76 billion.

CNC opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.09.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,500. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

