Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. On average, analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AERI opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.
