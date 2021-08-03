Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Decreases By 22.4%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

CELTF stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

