OptimizeRx (OPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPRX opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,837.61 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

