Resources Connection, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of RGP opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.