Decentral Games (DG) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.08 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $50.08 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $173.06 or 0.00449438 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00100678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00141079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,356.93 or 0.99616076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00841890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,415 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.