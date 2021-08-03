Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $1,351.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00409047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002768 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.01061513 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,867,066 coins and its circulating supply is 429,606,630 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.