Pflug Koory LLC Buys New Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $692,000.

KMT stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.94. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.42, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

