Pflug Koory LLC Invests $380,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,317 shares of company stock worth $2,125,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

