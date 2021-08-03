Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $311,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $7,773,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after buying an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

