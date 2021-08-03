Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Cut by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,171 shares of company stock worth $43,761,015. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

