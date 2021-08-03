Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 228 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $154.74 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

