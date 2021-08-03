Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) & Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Financial Survey

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Medallia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Cardlytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Medallia and Cardlytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $477.22 million 11.25 -$148.66 million ($0.76) -44.55 Cardlytics $186.89 million 21.96 -$55.42 million ($2.05) -60.90

Cardlytics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallia. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medallia and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 8 2 0 2.20 Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Medallia currently has a consensus price target of $37.09, suggesting a potential upside of 9.53%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $142.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Cardlytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Medallia.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -33.99% -24.99% -9.62% Cardlytics -34.32% -20.85% -12.22%

Volatility and Risk

Medallia has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Medallia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers suite of customer engagement products, such as engagement messaging, and CX profiles and journeys; contact center, including speech analytics, coaching and performance management, and quality assurance; digital products, consisting of digital experience and analytics; employee experience, comprising of employee pulse and journeys, employee ideation, and digital employee experience; and insights products, such as video and benchmarking. The company's product portfolio, comprises of Crowdicity that engages employees in sharing their ideas and observations about process, tools, and employee and customer experience enchancements in the context of existing workflows and collaboration tools; Decibel, a digital session recording and analysis platform; LivingLens, a video feedback platform; Stella Connect, a customer feedback and quality management platform that helps customer support teams analyze and improve performance in real time; Sense360, a consumer insights platform; Voci, a real-time speech to text platform; and Zingle, a multi-channel mobile messaging and customer engagement solution. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

