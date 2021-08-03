Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of -0.13. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $46,216.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $2,075,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

