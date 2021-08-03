New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 200 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $91,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,398 shares of company stock worth $43,641,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.52.

CMG stock opened at $1,864.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,132.97 and a 12 month high of $1,877.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,525.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.