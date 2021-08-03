New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.89.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

