Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Issues Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

UIS stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Unisys has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.72.

In other news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

