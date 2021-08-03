Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 151,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

VNOM opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

