Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $407.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.