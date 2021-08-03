First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FMBI opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after buying an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

