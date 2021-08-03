$0.13 EPS Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.19. Macy’s reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on M. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.