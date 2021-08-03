Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $579,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 338.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

