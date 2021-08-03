6 Meridian Purchases New Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

6 Meridian bought a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,803 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

