6 Meridian Sells 4,178 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

6 Meridian lowered its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter.

BWG stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

