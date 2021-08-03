6 Meridian Sells 5,185 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

6 Meridian lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

Shares of MUI stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.