Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Luminex were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $14,662,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the first quarter worth $7,777,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 91.3% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 478,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 121.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 226,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Luminex stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

