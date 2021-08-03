Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NYSE ASB opened at $19.65 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Associated Banc by 13.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Associated Banc by 4.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 5.2% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,271,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Associated Banc by 5.7% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 103,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

