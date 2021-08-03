Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $245,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

