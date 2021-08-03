Itamar Medical (ITMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Itamar Medical to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, analysts expect Itamar Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITMR. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

