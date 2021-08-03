Grocery Outlet (GO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

