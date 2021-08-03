Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Raised to B at TheStreet

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $929.02 million, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 21.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 19.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 337,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 192.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 270,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

