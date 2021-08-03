Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Cut to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.93.

NYSE AGI opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 566,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

