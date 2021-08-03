FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Shares of RAIL opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FreightCar America has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

