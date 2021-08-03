Morgan Stanley Trims Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Target Price to $34.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.29. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

