KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Raised to $23.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNBE. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

