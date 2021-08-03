Fulcrum Equity Management Cuts Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 64,002 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

