Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $749.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $708.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $751.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHTR. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.67.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

