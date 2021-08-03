Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,754,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $209.45 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $211.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,845. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.