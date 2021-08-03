4,364 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.64. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

